Cricket Icons Return: Kohli and Sharma Gear Up for Vijay Hazare Trophy
Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are poised to partake in the Vijay Hazare Trophy to demonstrate their continued commitment to the 2027 World Cup. A key expectation is their participation in domestic games, reinforcing their form and fitness ahead of international tours.
Indian cricket stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are set to participate in the Vijay Hazare Trophy to assert their candidature for the 2027 World Cup, pending their primary aspirations to remain integral to the cricketing circuit.
National selectors anticipate that the duo will part take in domestic matches amid the gap between international tours, especially as Ajit Agarkar, the chairman of selectors, stressed the importance of every fit, centrally-contracted player engaging in domestic competitions.
With a five-week intermission between South Africa and New Zealand ODIs, selectors are advocating for Sharma and Kohli to feature in at least three rounds of the tournament's games, offering a critical assessment of their form through high-stakes domestic fixtures.
