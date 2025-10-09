Left Menu

Djokovic Overcomes Bergs in Epic Shanghai Masters Battle

Novak Djokovic advanced to the Shanghai Masters semi-finals after defeating Zizou Bergs 6-3 7-5. Bergs displayed resilience, challenging Djokovic in difficult conditions. Djokovic praised Bergs and highlighted the demanding nature of the match. Valentin Vacherot, an unexpected finalist, stunned Holger Rune and is set to break into the ATP top 100.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shanghai | Updated: 09-10-2025 19:21 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 19:21 IST
Novak Djokovic
  • Country:
  • China

Fourth seed Novak Djokovic emerged victorious against Zizou Bergs, prevailing 6-3, 7-5 in a closely contested match, to secure a place in the Shanghai Masters semi-finals for the tenth time. The challenging conditions saw Djokovic working harder than anticipated, as his Belgian adversary, despite registering more winners, succumbed to unforced errors.

Commending Bergs, Djokovic remarked, 'First encounter with Bergs, a great guy with obvious firepower. He played a good game.' Highlighting the conditions, he added, 'Very challenging conditions these days for all the players. Just trying to stay alive on the court and glad to overcome this hurdle.'

Valentin Vacherot stunned the tennis world by defeating tenth seed Holger Rune in a gripping three-set match, securing his place in the semi-finals and set to break into the ATP top 100. Vacherot's performance, overcoming a physically demanding challenge, showcased his resilience and determination ahead of his face-off with Djokovic.

(With inputs from agencies.)

