Sudan Football Officials Banned After Match Debacle
Yasser Nasreddin Hamza Al-Samani, Sudan Football Association vice president, and assistant coach Ignatius Osei-Fosu, have been banned for misconduct at a World Cup qualifier. Al-Samani faces a 15-match suspension for assaulting an official, while Osei-Fosu received a three-match ban for unsporting behavior. Both were fined by FIFA.
Yasser Nasreddin Hamza Al-Samani, vice president of the Sudan Football Association, has been hit with a 15-match ban following an assault on a match official, as confirmed by FIFA. The altercation occurred during a World Cup qualifier in Lome, Togo, where Sudan faced a crushing 1-0 defeat.
In addition to Al-Samani's suspension, Sudan's assistant coach, Ignatius Osei-Fosu, has been penalized with a three-match ban. The Ghanaian was found guilty of unsporting behavior towards match officials. The referees for the ill-fated match hailed from Madagascar.
Both Al-Samani and Osei-Fosu were fined CHF5,000, equivalent to $6,214. As a result, Sudan's journey in the 2026 World Cup has been significantly hampered, as their loss to Togo extinguished their chances of progressing.
(With inputs from agencies.)
