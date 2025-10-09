Left Menu

Sudan Football Officials Banned After Match Debacle

Yasser Nasreddin Hamza Al-Samani, Sudan Football Association vice president, and assistant coach Ignatius Osei-Fosu, have been banned for misconduct at a World Cup qualifier. Al-Samani faces a 15-match suspension for assaulting an official, while Osei-Fosu received a three-match ban for unsporting behavior. Both were fined by FIFA.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-10-2025 20:39 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 20:39 IST
Sudan Football Officials Banned After Match Debacle

Yasser Nasreddin Hamza Al-Samani, vice president of the Sudan Football Association, has been hit with a 15-match ban following an assault on a match official, as confirmed by FIFA. The altercation occurred during a World Cup qualifier in Lome, Togo, where Sudan faced a crushing 1-0 defeat.

In addition to Al-Samani's suspension, Sudan's assistant coach, Ignatius Osei-Fosu, has been penalized with a three-match ban. The Ghanaian was found guilty of unsporting behavior towards match officials. The referees for the ill-fated match hailed from Madagascar.

Both Al-Samani and Osei-Fosu were fined CHF5,000, equivalent to $6,214. As a result, Sudan's journey in the 2026 World Cup has been significantly hampered, as their loss to Togo extinguished their chances of progressing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic Ceasefire Between Israel and Hamas: A Step Towards Peace

Historic Ceasefire Between Israel and Hamas: A Step Towards Peace

 Global
2
Colombian President Suggests Qatar as Mediator in US-Venezuela Tensions

Colombian President Suggests Qatar as Mediator in US-Venezuela Tensions

 Colombia
3
Pioneering Hydrogen: The Future of Motorsports Unveiled in Saudi Desert

Pioneering Hydrogen: The Future of Motorsports Unveiled in Saudi Desert

 Global
4
U.S.-Argentina $20 Billion Currency Swap Deal Finalized

U.S.-Argentina $20 Billion Currency Swap Deal Finalized

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025