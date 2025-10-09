Sudan Football Officials Banned After Match Debacle

Yasser Nasreddin Hamza Al-Samani, vice president of the Sudan Football Association, has been hit with a 15-match ban following an assault on a match official, as confirmed by FIFA. The altercation occurred during a World Cup qualifier in Lome, Togo, where Sudan faced a crushing 1-0 defeat.

In addition to Al-Samani's suspension, Sudan's assistant coach, Ignatius Osei-Fosu, has been penalized with a three-match ban. The Ghanaian was found guilty of unsporting behavior towards match officials. The referees for the ill-fated match hailed from Madagascar.

Both Al-Samani and Osei-Fosu were fined CHF5,000, equivalent to $6,214. As a result, Sudan's journey in the 2026 World Cup has been significantly hampered, as their loss to Togo extinguished their chances of progressing.

(With inputs from agencies.)