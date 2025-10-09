Left Menu

Indonesia Blocks Israeli Athletes, Stirs Global Debate

Indonesia has decided to block Israeli athletes from the gymnastics world championships in Jakarta, citing political and humanitarian reasons. The move has sparked controversy as it aligns with Indonesia's long-standing support for Palestinians and policy against hosting Israeli sports delegations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jakarta | Updated: 09-10-2025 20:45 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 20:45 IST
Indonesia Blocks Israeli Athletes, Stirs Global Debate
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

Indonesia has announced its decision to block Israeli athletes from participating in the upcoming gymnastics world championships in Jakarta, igniting a global debate. The move comes as a response to intense local opposition in the predominantly Muslim country, which has historically supported Palestinians.

Despite previous assurances to the Israeli Gymnastics Federation about welcoming Israel's team, Indonesia's senior minister of law, Yusril Ihza Mahendra, confirmed the denial of visas. This decision coincides with President Prabowo Subianto's UN speech condemning Israeli actions in Gaza.

Indonesian political and religious figures argue the presence of Israeli athletes would cause public outrage and emotional distress, citing the ongoing humanitarian crisis resulting from the Israel-Hamas conflict. The incident reflects broader tensions affecting sports and cultural events globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic Ceasefire Between Israel and Hamas: A Step Towards Peace

Historic Ceasefire Between Israel and Hamas: A Step Towards Peace

 Global
2
Colombian President Suggests Qatar as Mediator in US-Venezuela Tensions

Colombian President Suggests Qatar as Mediator in US-Venezuela Tensions

 Colombia
3
Pioneering Hydrogen: The Future of Motorsports Unveiled in Saudi Desert

Pioneering Hydrogen: The Future of Motorsports Unveiled in Saudi Desert

 Global
4
U.S.-Argentina $20 Billion Currency Swap Deal Finalized

U.S.-Argentina $20 Billion Currency Swap Deal Finalized

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025