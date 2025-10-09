Indonesia Blocks Israeli Athletes, Stirs Global Debate

Indonesia has announced its decision to block Israeli athletes from participating in the upcoming gymnastics world championships in Jakarta, igniting a global debate. The move comes as a response to intense local opposition in the predominantly Muslim country, which has historically supported Palestinians.

Despite previous assurances to the Israeli Gymnastics Federation about welcoming Israel's team, Indonesia's senior minister of law, Yusril Ihza Mahendra, confirmed the denial of visas. This decision coincides with President Prabowo Subianto's UN speech condemning Israeli actions in Gaza.

Indonesian political and religious figures argue the presence of Israeli athletes would cause public outrage and emotional distress, citing the ongoing humanitarian crisis resulting from the Israel-Hamas conflict. The incident reflects broader tensions affecting sports and cultural events globally.

