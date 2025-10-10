Algeria's Triumph Secures World Cup Spot
Algeria clinched a spot in the 2026 World Cup with a decisive 3-0 win against Somalia, marking their first finals appearance since 2014. Key contributions came from Mohamed Amoura and Riyad Mahrez. With this victory, Algeria joins Morocco, Tunisia, and Egypt as World Cup qualifiers from Africa.
Algeria has secured their place in the 2026 World Cup after a commanding 3-0 victory over Somalia, making them the fourth African team to qualify.
Mohamed Amoura led the charge with two goals, supported by captain Riyad Mahrez's score, solidifying their dominant performance in Group G.
This qualification marks Algeria's return to the world stage for the first time since 2014, joining Morocco, Tunisia, and Egypt as the African representatives in next year's tournament in North America.
