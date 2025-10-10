Algeria's Triumph Secures World Cup Spot

Algeria has secured their place in the 2026 World Cup after a commanding 3-0 victory over Somalia, making them the fourth African team to qualify.

Mohamed Amoura led the charge with two goals, supported by captain Riyad Mahrez's score, solidifying their dominant performance in Group G.

This qualification marks Algeria's return to the world stage for the first time since 2014, joining Morocco, Tunisia, and Egypt as the African representatives in next year's tournament in North America.

(With inputs from agencies.)