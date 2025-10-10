Left Menu

Scotland's Historic Win: A Step Closer to World Cup Glory

Scotland defeated Greece 3-1 at Hampden Park in a Group C qualifier, moving closer to their first World Cup since 1998. Steve Clarke equaled the national record for matches in charge, as goals from Ryan Christie, Lewis Ferguson, and Lyndon Dykes turned the match in Scotland's favor after Kostas Tsimikas's opener.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Glasgow | Updated: 10-10-2025 02:38 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 02:38 IST
In a remarkable turnaround, Scotland achieved a stunning 3-1 victory over Greece at Hampden Park in their Group C qualifier. This win edges them closer to their first World Cup appearance since 1998.

Manager Steve Clarke marked his 71st game in charge by equaling a national record, as his team overcame a shaky start to transform the match after halftime. Goals from Ryan Christie, Lewis Ferguson, and Lyndon Dykes turned the tide after Greece's Kostas Tsimikas had opened the scoring.

With this victory, Scotland finds themselves tied with Denmark at the top of the group, amassing seven points. Meanwhile, Greece faces a challenging path ahead, sitting three points and facing a crucial match against Denmark on Sunday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

