Left Menu

Dutch Dominate Malta with Gakpo's Double Penalty

Netherlands secured a 4-0 victory over Malta in World Cup qualifying Group G, with Cody Gakpo scoring two penalties. The win puts the Dutch three points clear of Poland at the top of the group, moving them closer to World Cup qualification. Reijnders and Depay also contributed goals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-10-2025 02:51 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 02:51 IST
Dutch Dominate Malta with Gakpo's Double Penalty
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Netherlands football team secured a commanding 4-0 victory against Malta in Group G of the World Cup qualifiers, thanks to Cody Gakpo's two successful penalty kicks.

This win ensures the Dutch take a three-point advantage over Poland, bolstering their path to World Cup qualification. Additional goals from Tijjani Reijnders and Memphis Depay helped solidify the impressive result.

Despite a shaky start, with a near-miss back pass from captain Virgil van Dijk, the Oranje were unchallenged, highlighting their superiority in the match. The next decisive game will be against Finland on home soil, further paving their road to qualification.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Israeli Cabinet approves 'outline' of deal to release hostages held by Hamas, Netanyahu's office says, reports AP.

Israeli Cabinet approves 'outline' of deal to release hostages held by Hamas...

 Global
2
Dan Ticktum's Electrifying Career Shift: From F1 Dreams to Formula E Contentment

Dan Ticktum's Electrifying Career Shift: From F1 Dreams to Formula E Content...

 Global
3
Justice Barroso Steps Down: A New Era for Brazil's Supreme Court

Justice Barroso Steps Down: A New Era for Brazil's Supreme Court

 Global
4
Israel's Cabinet Approves Hostage Release Deal

Israel's Cabinet Approves Hostage Release Deal

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025