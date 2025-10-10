Dutch Dominate Malta with Gakpo's Double Penalty
Netherlands secured a 4-0 victory over Malta in World Cup qualifying Group G, with Cody Gakpo scoring two penalties. The win puts the Dutch three points clear of Poland at the top of the group, moving them closer to World Cup qualification. Reijnders and Depay also contributed goals.
The Netherlands football team secured a commanding 4-0 victory against Malta in Group G of the World Cup qualifiers, thanks to Cody Gakpo's two successful penalty kicks.
This win ensures the Dutch take a three-point advantage over Poland, bolstering their path to World Cup qualification. Additional goals from Tijjani Reijnders and Memphis Depay helped solidify the impressive result.
Despite a shaky start, with a near-miss back pass from captain Virgil van Dijk, the Oranje were unchallenged, highlighting their superiority in the match. The next decisive game will be against Finland on home soil, further paving their road to qualification.
(With inputs from agencies.)
