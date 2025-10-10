NBA's Strategic Macau Return: A New Beginning in China

The NBA's recent pre-season games held in Macau are seen as a strategic move to re-establish ties with the Chinese market following a six-year absence. This comeback comes after previous controversies and aims to tap into China's vast basketball-loving audience.

Fans eagerly gathered outside the Venetian arena in Macau, owned by Sands China, to catch a glimpse of NBA players. The games featured teams like the Brooklyn Nets and the Phoenix Suns, marking a significant occasion for the NBA's return to China.

Experts view the Macau events as a 'soft re-entry' for the NBA into China, addressing past diplomatic tensions while testing the waters for future engagements. The NBA plans to hold games in Macau over the next few years, capitalizing on the region's non-gambling attractions.

