Tuchel Criticizes Quiet Fans at Wembley Triumph

England coach Thomas Tuchel expressed disappointment with the lack of support from fans during a 3-0 win over Wales. Despite scoring three early goals, Tuchel felt the home crowd was too quiet, failing to energize the players further as the game progressed.

Updated: 10-10-2025 09:25 IST
England coach Thomas Tuchel voiced his dissatisfaction with the subdued atmosphere at Wembley Stadium during their 3-0 victory over Wales in a friendly match. The coach felt the fans were too quiet, not providing the team with the energy required to push for more goals.

The match saw all of England's goals scored within the first 20 minutes by Morgan Rogers, Ollie Watkins, and Bukayo Saka, but the team's efforts thereafter did not resonate with the crowd. Tuchel, originally from Germany, was clear about his expectation for more vocal support from the fans.

Tuchel criticized the lack of vocal support, contrasting it with the enthusiastic cheers from the opposing side's supporters. He expressed that the team's early performance deserved greater appreciation and encouragement from the home fans, especially given their commanding approach against Wales.

(With inputs from agencies.)

