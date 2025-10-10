Left Menu

Nadine de Klerk's Stellar Finish Propels South Africa to Victory

Nadine de Klerk led South Africa to a thrilling three-wicket victory over India in the Women's World Cup, scoring an unbeaten 84. Her strategic targeting of Indian pacers in the final overs on a spin-friendly pitch was crucial in achieving the win.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Visakhapatnam | Updated: 10-10-2025 11:51 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 11:51 IST
In a nail-biting finish at the Women's World Cup, Nadine de Klerk showcased her remarkable skills, leading South Africa to a three-wicket victory over India. Her unbeaten 84 proved pivotal in a challenging chase on a spin-heavy surface.

South Africa required 41 off 24 balls when de Klerk executed a brilliant attack against Indian pacer Kranti Gaud, smashing two sixes and a four. With support from Chloe Tryon, she strategically dismantled India's bowling, taking advantage of seamers on a spin-friendly pitch.

Lauding the efforts of left-arm spinners Tryon and Noku Mlaba, de Klerk highlighted their role in restricting India to 251. The captain, Laura Wolvaardt, and Tryon also played vital roles, ensuring South Africa's place in a thrilling contest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

