India Off to a Strong Start Against West Indies
India showcases a strong opening in the second Test against West Indies, with Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul leading the innings. Jaiswal is not out on 40, and India stands at 94 for 1 wicket after 28 overs. Warrican picks the sole wicket of Rahul.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-10-2025 11:57 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 11:57 IST
- Country:
- India
On the first day of the second Test between India and West Indies, the scoreboard shows a promising start for India. Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul led India's first innings with commendable batting.
By lunchtime, Jaiswal remains unbeaten on 40 and KL Rahul was earlier stumped off Warrican's delivery, scoring 38 runs. Sai Sudharsan joins Jaiswal on the field, adding 16 runs to the total.
India concluded the morning session with a score of 94 for 1 wicket in 28 overs. West Indies' bowler Jomel Warrican took the only wicket, dismissing Rahul, while other bowlers toiled for breakthroughs.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement