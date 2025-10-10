India Off to a Strong Start Against West Indies

On the first day of the second Test between India and West Indies, the scoreboard shows a promising start for India. Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul led India's first innings with commendable batting.

By lunchtime, Jaiswal remains unbeaten on 40 and KL Rahul was earlier stumped off Warrican's delivery, scoring 38 runs. Sai Sudharsan joins Jaiswal on the field, adding 16 runs to the total.

India concluded the morning session with a score of 94 for 1 wicket in 28 overs. West Indies' bowler Jomel Warrican took the only wicket, dismissing Rahul, while other bowlers toiled for breakthroughs.

