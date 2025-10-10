Left Menu

India Takes Charge in New Delhi: A Test of Spin and Strategy

India started strong on the first day of their second test against the West Indies in New Delhi. Despite losing KL Rahul for 38, the team reached 94 for one by lunch, with Yashasvi Jaiswal leading at 40. The West Indies spun hope with Jomel Warrican's breakthrough delivery.

On the opening day of the second test in New Delhi, India demonstrated a dominating start against West Indies, reaching 94 for one by lunch. KL Rahul was the only loss after a solid partnership with Yashasvi Jaiswal, who remains not out at 40.

The day began with Shubman Gill, in his new role as India's test captain, winning the toss and opting to bat. The Indian openers faced minimal challenges in the morning session, despite a close call when Anderson Phillip nearly trapped Rahul lbw.

West Indies employed spin tactics, bringing in Khary Pierre and later Jomel Warrican. It was Warrican who eventually broke through, successfully dismissing Rahul at 38, as the Indian batsman fell into his spin trap, losing his wicket after a sharp delivery spun past his bat.

