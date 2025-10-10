Left Menu

NBA's Macau Games: A Smart Re-entry into China Amid Political Tensions

The NBA's Macau games signal a potential comeback in China, featuring matches between the Brooklyn Nets and Phoenix Suns. Amidst political tensions, these matches represent a cautious step towards rebuilding ties with the Chinese market after a six-year hiatus following the Hong Kong protests controversy.

10-10-2025
The National Basketball Association (NBA) has taken a strategic step towards reintegration into the Chinese market with its pre-season games hosted in Macau. Set in the opulent Venetian arena, the Brooklyn Nets and Phoenix Suns matchups attracted fervent fans, marking the NBA's first appearance in Macau after a prolonged six-year hiatus.

This return, orchestrated by Las Vegas Sands President Patrick Dumont, is part of a calculated strategy to diversify Macau's non-gambling offerings and re-establish the NBA's foothold in China—a market with a massive basketball-playing population of around 300 million. Sands family matriarchs, controlling both the hosting venue and the NBA's Dallas Mavericks, view this move as beneficial amidst U.S.-China political strains.

With a five-year commitment, these games underscore the NBA's determination to reconnect with Chinese audiences cautiously, learning from past controversies. Meanwhile, the NBA has secured a multi-year agreement with China's Basketball Association to enhance their national teams' training by having them compete in the U.S., signifying growing cross-border sports cooperation.

