India's Strong Start: Jaiswal and Rahul Impress in Second Test Against West Indies

India started strongly in the opening session of the second Test against the West Indies, concluding at 94/1 at lunch. Openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul put on a steady partnership, with Jaiswal remaining not out at 40. Rahul's promising innings ended at 38 following a stumping.

Team India, led by Shubman Gill, won the toss and opted to bat first at Arun Jaitley Stadium. The hosts retained their lineup from the first Test, while the West Indies made two changes, including bringing in Tevim Imlach and Anderson Phillip. India leads the two-match series 1-0.

Jaiswal and Rahul cautiously tackled the West Indies' bowlers, gradually shifting gears to play more aggressively. The Indian innings was punctuated by strategic rotation of strike and a series of boundaries. Despite losing Rahul to Jomel Warrican, Sai Sudarshan came in to keep India ahead in the game.

