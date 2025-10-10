Sabalenka's Wuhan Triumph: 20 Wins and Counting

Aryna Sabalenka has extended her remarkable winning streak in Wuhan to 20 matches, securing her place in the semifinals with a decisive 6-3, 6-3 victory over eighth-seed Elena Rybakina. The WTA 1000 tournament continues to be a stronghold for the US Open champion, who claimed titles in 2018, 2019, and 2022.

Sabalenka demonstrated her dominance by breaking Rybakina's serve three times during the hour-and-25-minute match, marking her 11th semifinal appearance this season. She expressed her gratitude to the fans, waving and blowing kisses after her win.

Meanwhile, Coco Gauff advanced comfortably to the semifinals with a 6-3, 6-0 victory over Laura Siegemund, setting herself up for a compelling match against either Iga Swiatek or Jasmine Paolini. Sabalenka's next challenge will be sixth-seed Jessica Pegula, who emerged victorious after a hard-fought three-set battle against Katerina Siniakova.

(With inputs from agencies.)