P V Sindhu Rejoins BWF Athletes' Commission: Empowering Voices in Global Badminton

P V Sindhu, a two-time Olympic medallist, has been re-elected to the BWF Athletes' Commission for a third term. Alongside four new members, the Commission will focus on amplifying athletes' voices in badminton's global governance. The elected Chair will hold a voting position on the BWF Council.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-10-2025 17:36 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 17:36 IST
P V Sindhu
  • Country:
  • India

Two-time Olympic medallist P V Sindhu has been re-elected for a third term on the Badminton World Federation's (BWF) Athletes' Commission, the organization announced on Friday. Her term will run from November 2022 to November 2029.

Sindhu, who previously served on the Commission from 2017 to 2025 and has been a BWF Integrity Ambassador since 2020, joins new members An Se Young from Korea, Doha Hany from Egypt, Jia Yi Fan from China, and Debora Jille from the Netherlands. All five were elected without opposition as they were the only nominees for the position.

The Commission will play a vital role in guiding the future of badminton by addressing key topics such as rules and regulations and athlete welfare. The group will soon elect a Chair and Deputy Chair, with the Chair taking on a voting role in the BWF Council after clearing a vetting process. BWF President Khunying Patama Leeswadtrakul emphasised the importance of athlete representation in shaping the sport's future.

Latest News

