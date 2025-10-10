Medvedev Triumphs in Grueling Shanghai Showdown: A Milestone Victory

Daniil Medvedev showcased his resilience and skill as he overcame Alex de Minaur 6-4 6-4 at the Shanghai Masters on Friday, marking his return to the semi-finals for the first time since 2019. The victory also represents Medvedev's 50th career top-10 win, further solidifying his reputation in the tennis world.

Despite experiencing cramps and engaging in marathon rallies, Medvedev managed to outplay the Australian seventh seed. The Russian's determination was evident as he capitalized on key moments, particularly in the second set, where he broke De Minaur's serve at a crucial juncture to secure the win.

Elsewhere, Arthur Rinderknech pulled off a significant upset by defeating Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime straight sets, joining Medvedev in the semi-finals. Rinderknech's triumph adds to his remarkable journey in the tournament, where he seeks to follow in the successful footsteps of his cousin, Valentin Vacherot.

(With inputs from agencies.)