Himanshu Shines at National Juniors, Books Spot in World U20 Championships

Himanshu broke the meet record in javelin at the 40th National Junior Athletics Championships, ensuring his spot in the World U20 Championships. The U20 men's 5,000m record was also surpassed. Multiple other records were bested across different categories, showcasing the impressive talent at the event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 10-10-2025 21:23 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 21:23 IST
Himanshu

On the opening day of the 40th National Junior Athletics Championships, Haryana's Asian youth champion Himanshu secured his place in the World U20 Championships with a record-breaking javelin throw. At the Kalinga Stadium on Friday, Himanshu threw the javelin 79.96m in the U18 boys' category, surpassing a previous record of 76.50m set by Neeraj Chopra in 2014.

Himanshu, who won gold at the 2025 Asian Youth Athletics Championships in April, expressed confidence in further improving his performance, having consistently crossed the 80m mark in practice. His throw was a significant accomplishment, given the World U20 qualifying mark of 68.50m.

Other notable achievements included Mohit Choudhary from Telangana setting a new record in the men's U20 5,000m with a time of 14:09.71 seconds. The event showcased various athletes breaking records, indicating a bright future for Indian athletics.

