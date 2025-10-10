Left Menu

New Zealand Women Dominate Bangladesh with Stellar Bowling in World Cup Clash

New Zealand Women claimed their first victory in the Women's World Cup by defeating Bangladesh by 100 runs. Jess Kerr and Lea Tahuhu took six crucial wickets, collapsing Bangladesh's chase after featuring notable half-centuries from Sophie Devine and Brooke Halliday setting a challenging 228-run target.

New Zealand Women's cricket team secured their maiden win of the Women's World Cup season, defeating Bangladesh by a substantial margin of 100 runs. The match, held on Friday, showcased an impressive bowling performance by Jess Kerr and Lea Tahuhu.

After setting a target of 228 runs, thanks to significant contributions from Sophie Devine and Brooke Halliday scoring 63 and 69 respectively, New Zealand's bowlers dismantled Bangladesh's batting lineup for just 127 runs over 39.5 overs.

While Bangladesh's Fahima Khatun offered some resistance with a 34-run inning, it wasn't enough, as the team struggled after top-order batsmen fell for single-digit scores. Bangladesh's best bowler, Rabeya Khan, took three wickets for 30 runs.

