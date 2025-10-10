New Zealand Women Dominate Bangladesh with Stellar Bowling in World Cup Clash

New Zealand Women's cricket team secured their maiden win of the Women's World Cup season, defeating Bangladesh by a substantial margin of 100 runs. The match, held on Friday, showcased an impressive bowling performance by Jess Kerr and Lea Tahuhu.

After setting a target of 228 runs, thanks to significant contributions from Sophie Devine and Brooke Halliday scoring 63 and 69 respectively, New Zealand's bowlers dismantled Bangladesh's batting lineup for just 127 runs over 39.5 overs.

While Bangladesh's Fahima Khatun offered some resistance with a 34-run inning, it wasn't enough, as the team struggled after top-order batsmen fell for single-digit scores. Bangladesh's best bowler, Rabeya Khan, took three wickets for 30 runs.

(With inputs from agencies.)