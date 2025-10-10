Left Menu

Sports Roundup: Arrests, Injuries & International Games

In recent sports news, ex-NBA star Paul Pierce was arrested for DUI in California, NBA aims for a China return with games in Macau, and Ricky Hatton's funeral saw thousands in attendance. LeBron James' sciatica keeps him out of Lakers games, while Aryna Sabalenka extends her Wuhan streak.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-10-2025 22:30 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 22:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In the world of sports, former NBA star Paul Pierce was arrested on charges of driving under the influence. Authorities found him asleep at the wheel on U.S. Highway 101, following a multi-vehicle incident.

Meanwhile, the NBA took steps toward rekindling its relationship with China. Games held in Macau featuring the Brooklyn Nets and Phoenix Suns were aimed at testing the waters for a wider comeback, with sold-out events showcasing the sport's enduring popularity in the region.

The sports community also mourned the loss of Ricky Hatton, as thousands gathered to pay tribute. In tennis, Aryna Sabalenka continued her dominant performance at the Wuhan Open, advancing to the semi-finals with a decisive victory. On the ice, Jonathan Drouin of the New York Islanders faces scrutiny for a recent game misconduct.

(With inputs from agencies.)

