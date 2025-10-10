Sports Roundup: Arrests, Injuries & International Games

In the world of sports, former NBA star Paul Pierce was arrested on charges of driving under the influence. Authorities found him asleep at the wheel on U.S. Highway 101, following a multi-vehicle incident.

Meanwhile, the NBA took steps toward rekindling its relationship with China. Games held in Macau featuring the Brooklyn Nets and Phoenix Suns were aimed at testing the waters for a wider comeback, with sold-out events showcasing the sport's enduring popularity in the region.

The sports community also mourned the loss of Ricky Hatton, as thousands gathered to pay tribute. In tennis, Aryna Sabalenka continued her dominant performance at the Wuhan Open, advancing to the semi-finals with a decisive victory. On the ice, Jonathan Drouin of the New York Islanders faces scrutiny for a recent game misconduct.

(With inputs from agencies.)