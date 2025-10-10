Femke Bol's Leap from Hurdles to Middle Distance: A New Era Begins

Renowned Dutch athlete Femke Bol is making a significant shift in her athletic career. The celebrated 400m hurdles champion announced her plan to compete in the 800m event starting next year, a move that has intrigued the track and field community.

Bol, who has consistently excelled in the 400m hurdles, capturing five consecutive Diamond League titles, shared her excitement about this transition in an Instagram post. "It's a big change, it's uncertain and challenging, but I'm ready," wrote Bol, emphasizing her readiness for this new journey.

Her announcement was met with enthusiasm from Britain's Olympic 800m champion Keely Hodgkinson, who welcomed Bol to the discipline. Bol previously claimed bronze in the 400m hurdles at the last two Olympic Games and contributed to the Netherlands' gold medal victory in the 4x400m mixed relay.

