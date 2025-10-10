Left Menu

Premier League Shines in India with Fan and Community Initiatives

The Premier League concluded a week of fan engagement and community initiatives in India, featuring former player Michael Owen. Events included fan screenings and a Coach Development Programme, highlighting a strong commitment to India's grassroots football and the League's global strategy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-10-2025 23:14 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 23:14 IST
Former strike Michael Owen with kids (Photo: Premier League) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Premier League has wrapped up a transformative week in India, engaging fans and the community in the most significant initiative since the League opened its Mumbai office. Former football star Michael Owen led the charge, thrilled to connect with the League's dedicated Indian fanbase and spotlight grassroots football development.

The kickoff event, Premier League Live at the NESCO Centre, showcased live match screenings and football experiences to over a thousand fervent fans, capturing the essence of an authentic matchday. Attendees enjoyed a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity with the Premier League Trophy, mingling with sports stars, and indulging in immersive activities amid liveliness and celebration.

Highlighting the week-long event was a football and cricket crossover challenge between Owen and Indian cricketer Sanju Samson, a moment that became a social media sensation. The Premier League also advanced its grassroots commitment through a Community Coach Development Programme, attended by UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, further solidifying cultural ties between the UK and India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

