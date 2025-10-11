Mbappe Leads France to Victory: World Cup Qualification in Sight

Kylian Mbappe emerged as the hero for France as they secured a 3-0 win over Azerbaijan in their European Group D qualifier on Friday, edging closer to next year's World Cup qualification.

The 26-year-old striker scored just before halftime and assisted Adrien Rabiot's goal before Florian Thauvin sealed the victory. This win positions Les Bleus at the top of the group with nine points from three games, even as they missed several key players due to injuries.

Despite their first-half struggles, the contributions from Mbappe and Rabiot were decisive. Azerbaijan remains at the bottom with a solitary point, preparing for their next match against Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)