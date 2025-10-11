Left Menu

Mbappe Leads France to Victory: World Cup Qualification in Sight

Kylian Mbappe played a crucial role in France's 3-0 victory over Azerbaijan, bringing them closer to World Cup qualification. Despite missing key players, Mbappe scored and assisted in goals, pushing France to a strong position in Group D. Azerbaijan remains at the bottom of the table with one point.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-10-2025 02:21 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 02:21 IST
Mbappe Leads France to Victory: World Cup Qualification in Sight
Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe emerged as the hero for France as they secured a 3-0 win over Azerbaijan in their European Group D qualifier on Friday, edging closer to next year's World Cup qualification.

The 26-year-old striker scored just before halftime and assisted Adrien Rabiot's goal before Florian Thauvin sealed the victory. This win positions Les Bleus at the top of the group with nine points from three games, even as they missed several key players due to injuries.

Despite their first-half struggles, the contributions from Mbappe and Rabiot were decisive. Azerbaijan remains at the bottom with a solitary point, preparing for their next match against Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hostages' Return: A Diplomatic Endeavor

Hostages' Return: A Diplomatic Endeavor

 United States
2
U.S. Considers Export Controls on Boeing Parts Amid China Tensions

U.S. Considers Export Controls on Boeing Parts Amid China Tensions

 United States
3
Wall Street Scare: Trump's Tariff Turmoil Triggers Market Mayhem

Wall Street Scare: Trump's Tariff Turmoil Triggers Market Mayhem

 Global
4
Escalating Tensions: UN Urges Dialogue Amid US-Venezuela Standoff

Escalating Tensions: UN Urges Dialogue Amid US-Venezuela Standoff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025