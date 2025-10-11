Left Menu

Sweden Stunned as Switzerland Dominates World Cup Qualifier

Sweden's World Cup qualification hopes dimmed after a 2-0 defeat by Switzerland. Over 50,000 fans attended, expressing discontent with coach Jon Dahl Tomasson. The Swiss lead Group B with Sweden at the bottom. Despite the setback, Tomasson remains hopeful, pointing to upcoming matches against Kosovo and Slovenia.

Sweden's dreams of advancing in the World Cup qualifiers were dealt a severe blow following a 2-0 loss to Switzerland, led by captain Granit Xhaka, in their Group B clash. A massive turnout of over 50,000 fans witnessed the disappointing performance.

The home crowd, already voicing their displeasure with Danish coach Jon Dahl Tomasson, saw their side struggle as Switzerland dominated from the onset. Breel Embolo's near-miss in the fourth minute set the tone, with Sweden creating few opportunities. Alexander Isak's effort hitting the post was one of the few promising moments for the hosts.

The decisive moment came in the 65th minute when Xhaka netted a penalty, and substitute Johan Manzabi sealed Sweden's fate with a late deflected goal. Despite their difficult position, Tomasson remains optimistic about securing a playoff spot if they manage wins against Kosovo and Slovenia in upcoming matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

