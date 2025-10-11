Balogun's Equalizer Saves the Day for US in Thriller against Ecuador

The United States men's national soccer team clawed their way to a 1-1 draw against Ecuador, courtesy of Folarin Balogun's 71st-minute strike, which canceled out Enner Valencia's opening goal. The friendly match provided a platform for the US to build momentum as they gear up for upcoming international fixtures.

Balogun, who has now scored seven goals in 20 appearances for the US, capitalized on Tim Weah's interception and Tanner Tessmann's assist to level the score. The Americans showcased significant control of the game, enjoying 66% possession and attempting 11 shots, outmatching Ecuador's 8.

Despite being without star player Christian Pulisic for most of the match due to a sore ankle, the US exhibited resilience in their strategic 3-4-3 formation, with seasoned players like Tim Ream stepping up. As Coach Mauricio Pochettino prepares for the pre-World Cup training camp, the US team's performance against a strong Ecuadorian side augurs well for their future encounters.

