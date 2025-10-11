Left Menu

India's Commanding Lead: Cricket Test Series Against West Indies

India declared at 518-5 in their first innings during the second test against the West Indies, thanks to strong performances by Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill. The game, played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, sees India leading the series 1-0.

India declared their first innings at an impressive 518-5 on the second day of the final test against the West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday.

The innings was highlighted by stellar performances from Yashasvi Jaiswal, who scored 175, and captain Shubman Gill, remaining unbeaten at 129.

With a lead in the two-test series, India has set a formidable challenge for the visitors, as they are up 1-0.

