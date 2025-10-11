Spin Wickets and Strategy: South Africa Gears Up for Pakistan Challenge

Aiden Markram, South Africa's interim captain, emphasized the legitimacy of Pakistan's strategy to prepare spin-favoring pitches ahead of their two-test series starting in Lahore. This approach mirrors last year's tactics when Pakistan claimed a 2-1 victory over England in similar conditions.

Despite key players like Temba Bavuma and Keshav Maharaj sidelined due to injuries, South Africa remains focused on the challenge. Markram stated their preparation included training on spin-heavy pitches to adapt and succeed despite their usual unfamiliarity with such conditions.

Markram expressed confidence in the potential of new spinners like Senuran Muthusamy and Simon Harmer, underscoring the opportunity for these players to shine. The team is eager to demonstrate skill and resilience against Pakistan's spin strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)