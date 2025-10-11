Left Menu

Minami Katsu Leads Into Final Round at LPGA Shanghai

Minami Katsu maintained her lead at the LPGA Shanghai with a 4-under 68 on Saturday. Katsu, who shot a course-record 61 on Friday, is two strokes ahead as she heads into Sunday's final round. Rivals Minjee Lee and Jeeno Thitikul remain close, tied for second place.

Updated: 11-10-2025 14:33 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 14:33 IST
Minami Katsu solidified her position at the top, delivering a 4-under 68 in the penultimate round of the LPGA Shanghai tournament, entering Sunday's decisive round with a two-stroke lead.

Katsu's impressive performance follows a groundbreaking course-record of 11-under 61 on Friday, bringing her total to 17-under 199 after 54 holes at the Qizhong Garden Golf Club.

Rising talents Minjee Lee, fresh from her third major win at the Women's PGA Championship, and Jeeno Thitikul are closely tied for second, keeping the race intensively competitive.

(With inputs from agencies.)

