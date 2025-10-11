Left Menu

Shubman Gill's Stellar Century Powers India's Commanding Lead

Shubman Gill showcased extraordinary talent, achieving his 10th century as India declared with an impressive 518 for five. Despite a stellar batting lineup, India chose strategy over statistics, placing West Indies in a challenging position. Gill's adaptability against varying field setups was pivotal to India's commanding innings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-10-2025 14:34 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 14:34 IST
Cricket
  • Country:
  • India

Shubman Gill showcased his outstanding performance with a commendable 10th century as India decided to declare with a formidable first-innings tally of 518 for five. This declaration occurred one hour into the post-lunch session on the match's second day.

By tea, the West Indies team was at 26 for 1 in 11 overs, with John Campbell returning to the pavilion after a failed sweep shot struck Sai Sudharsan, who was trying to dodge the incoming ball, resulting in a painful hit to his right knuckle.

The Indian skipper, prioritizing team strategy above personal records, decided not to go for individual accolades. Gill finished unbeaten at 129, opting to allow the opposition an uncomfortable batting session, stretching India's dominant stance in the game.

