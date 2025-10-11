Left Menu

The Aces' Golden Triumph: A WNBA Tale of Resilience

The Las Vegas Aces won their third WNBA championship in four years by sweeping the Phoenix Mercury. A'ja Wilson earned her second Finals MVP, setting a record with 112 points. Despite a tough season start, they turned around to finish with a 16-game winning streak.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-10-2025 15:32 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 15:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Las Vegas Aces defied expectations on Friday, securing their third WNBA championship in four years by sweeping the Phoenix Mercury in a decisive four-game series. The team's remarkable turnaround was capped by A'ja Wilson's record-setting performance that earned her a second Finals MVP award.

The season began with challenges, as the Aces struggled to find their footing and were handed a historic home defeat by the Minnesota Lynx. Coach Becky Hammon and the team faced adversity head-on, transforming their approach, which led to a 16-game winning streak and ultimate success in the playoffs.

Point guard Chelsea Gray expressed pride in the team's journey from doubt to dominance, reflecting on how they believed in each other and held themselves accountable. Wilson's historic achievement of winning multiple prestigious titles in a single season was a testament to the power of teamwork and resilience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

