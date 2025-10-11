Left Menu

Jadeja and Yadav's Spin Dominance Puts India in Control Against West Indies

Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav's spin prowess limited the West Indies to 140/4, leaving them 378 runs behind India at the end of Day 2 in the second Test. West Indies showed resilience, adding 114 runs in the final session after India declared at 518/5, thanks to centuries from Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-10-2025 17:04 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 17:04 IST
Jadeja and Yadav's Spin Dominance Puts India in Control Against West Indies
Ravindra Jadeja. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an enthralling Day 2 of the second Test match between India and West Indies at New Delhi, India's spinners, led by Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav, cast a web around the visiting team, limiting them to 140/4 at the close of play. This left the West Indies trailing by a significant 378 runs after India declared their innings at 518/5.

The West Indies, despite the odds, put up a spirited fight in the final session, amassing 114 runs. Ravindra Jadeja stood out with his exceptional bowling, taking three crucial wickets, which included dismissing West Indies skipper Roston Chase for a duck, and breaking the significant stand between Tagenarine Chanderpaul and Alick Athanaze.

Earlier in the day, India, led by the promising Shubman Gill, declared their first innings after building a strong total. Centuries from Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal were instrumental in reaching the 500-run mark. Jomel Warrican and Roston Chase made notable contributions with the ball for the West Indies, yet the day belonged to India's commanding performance on home soil.

TRENDING

1
Urgent Plea to Protect DPS Flamingo Lake

Urgent Plea to Protect DPS Flamingo Lake

 India
2
India's Mariculture: A Rising Tide to Meet Seafood Demand

India's Mariculture: A Rising Tide to Meet Seafood Demand

 India
3
CPI(M) Advocates for a Lasting Peace in Middle East

CPI(M) Advocates for a Lasting Peace in Middle East

 India
4
Twin Earthquakes Rattle Philippines, Triggering Tsunami Warnings

Twin Earthquakes Rattle Philippines, Triggering Tsunami Warnings

 Philippines

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025