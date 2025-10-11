Jadeja and Yadav's Spin Dominance Puts India in Control Against West Indies

In an enthralling Day 2 of the second Test match between India and West Indies at New Delhi, India's spinners, led by Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav, cast a web around the visiting team, limiting them to 140/4 at the close of play. This left the West Indies trailing by a significant 378 runs after India declared their innings at 518/5.

The West Indies, despite the odds, put up a spirited fight in the final session, amassing 114 runs. Ravindra Jadeja stood out with his exceptional bowling, taking three crucial wickets, which included dismissing West Indies skipper Roston Chase for a duck, and breaking the significant stand between Tagenarine Chanderpaul and Alick Athanaze.

Earlier in the day, India, led by the promising Shubman Gill, declared their first innings after building a strong total. Centuries from Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal were instrumental in reaching the 500-run mark. Jomel Warrican and Roston Chase made notable contributions with the ball for the West Indies, yet the day belonged to India's commanding performance on home soil.