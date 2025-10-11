Jadeja and Yadav's Spin Dominance Puts India in Control Against West Indies
Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav's spin prowess limited the West Indies to 140/4, leaving them 378 runs behind India at the end of Day 2 in the second Test. West Indies showed resilience, adding 114 runs in the final session after India declared at 518/5, thanks to centuries from Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal.
In an enthralling Day 2 of the second Test match between India and West Indies at New Delhi, India's spinners, led by Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav, cast a web around the visiting team, limiting them to 140/4 at the close of play. This left the West Indies trailing by a significant 378 runs after India declared their innings at 518/5.
The West Indies, despite the odds, put up a spirited fight in the final session, amassing 114 runs. Ravindra Jadeja stood out with his exceptional bowling, taking three crucial wickets, which included dismissing West Indies skipper Roston Chase for a duck, and breaking the significant stand between Tagenarine Chanderpaul and Alick Athanaze.
Earlier in the day, India, led by the promising Shubman Gill, declared their first innings after building a strong total. Centuries from Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal were instrumental in reaching the 500-run mark. Jomel Warrican and Roston Chase made notable contributions with the ball for the West Indies, yet the day belonged to India's commanding performance on home soil.
Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal hits an unbeaten 173 as India reach 318-2 at stumps on day one of second Test against West Indies.
