India's Grit Set to Challenge Australia's Dominance

Indian all-rounder Sneh Rana emphasizes team unity during their Women's World Cup journey, preparing to challenge Australia's seven-time champions. Despite a recent loss to South Africa, Rana believes in their ability to regroup and offers insights into the team's strategic planning and individual batting improvements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Visakhapatnam | Updated: 11-10-2025 17:30 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 17:30 IST
Sneh Rana

All-rounder Sneh Rana has praised the team's resilience as India prepares to confront Australia's formidable seven-time champions in the Women's World Cup. Despite a recent setback against South Africa, Rana remains optimistic about India's prospects in the upcoming match.

Rana highlighted the importance of learning from their past defeat, emphasizing the team's collective efforts to improve by analyzing their challenges and extracting positives. She commended the team's strategic planning and positive mindset, crucial for the upcoming clash with a strong Australian side.

Focusing on individual performance, Rana expressed confidence in the Indian top-order batters' ability to bounce back, noting ongoing individual training to address strike-rate issues. Rana, who has contributed significantly with her batting, underlined her preparation for key situations on the field.

