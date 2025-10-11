India's Grit Set to Challenge Australia's Dominance

All-rounder Sneh Rana has praised the team's resilience as India prepares to confront Australia's formidable seven-time champions in the Women's World Cup. Despite a recent setback against South Africa, Rana remains optimistic about India's prospects in the upcoming match.

Rana highlighted the importance of learning from their past defeat, emphasizing the team's collective efforts to improve by analyzing their challenges and extracting positives. She commended the team's strategic planning and positive mindset, crucial for the upcoming clash with a strong Australian side.

Focusing on individual performance, Rana expressed confidence in the Indian top-order batters' ability to bounce back, noting ongoing individual training to address strike-rate issues. Rana, who has contributed significantly with her batting, underlined her preparation for key situations on the field.

(With inputs from agencies.)