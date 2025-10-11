Left Menu

Yashasvi Jaiswal: Run-Out Drama Overshadowed by Stellar Innings

India's Yashasvi Jaiswal downplayed his run-out incident against the West Indies as part of the game despite his promising innings ending prematurely. He scored an impressive 175, narrowly missing a double ton. Fans were divided in their opinions on the run-out, while Jaiswal focused on his play strategy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-10-2025 19:13 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 19:13 IST
Yashasvi Jaiswal (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Flamboyant Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal's promising innings against the West Indies was cut short following a run-out mishap with captain Shubman Gill. Despite the disappointing end to his stellar play, which concluded at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Day 2 of the second Test, Jaiswal remained unfazed by the incident.

Resuming with an overnight score of 173, Jaiswal managed to add only two more runs before a miscommunication with Gill led to his dismissal in the second over. The mix-up left Jaiswal visibly stunned as Tagenarine Chanderpaul's precise throw to keeper Tevin Imlach proved deadly, with Jaiswal stranded mid-pitch at 175 off 258 balls, missing what could have been his third Test double ton.

Despite varied reactions from fans regarding the unfortunate run-out, Jaiswal addressed the incident casually as just 'part of the game.' His performance, marked by strategic pacing and skillful execution, was widely lauded, even as India declared at 518/5 before West Indies ended Day 2 at 140/4, trailing by 378 runs.

