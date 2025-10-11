Left Menu

Pegula Stuns Sabalenka, Sets Up Wuhan Open Final with Gauff

Jessica Pegula overcame a significant deficit to defeat Aryna Sabalenka, setting up an all-American final against Coco Gauff at the Wuhan Open. Pegula's resilience in the decisive set saw her dominate the tiebreak, while Gauff overcame Jasmine Paolini to secure her spot in the final matchup.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-10-2025 19:19 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 19:19 IST
Jessica Pegula

In a thrilling display of tennis at the Wuhan Open, Jessica Pegula defied expectations by overcoming a 2-5 deficit in the final set to defeat top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka 2-6, 6-4, 7-6(2) on Saturday. Pegula's perseverance shone through as she fought back, ultimately winning a tense tiebreak to set up a final clash against fellow American and French Open champion Coco Gauff.

Pegula, expressing pride in her performance during the tiebreak, acknowledged the grueling schedule she's faced in recent weeks. 'I've played so much tennis the last few weeks, so many three-set matches,' she remarked. Gauff, who bested Italy's Jasmine Paolini 6-4, 6-3, is set to challenge Pegula, describing the upcoming match as 'awesome' given the familiarity between the two competitors.

Coco Gauff's route to the final saw her overcome a tough challenge from Paolini, managing to break through the second set to win her third WTA 1000 final of the year. With both Americans displaying formidable skill and determination, the Wuhan Open final promises to be a captivating showdown.

