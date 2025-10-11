Proteas Face Spin Test in Pakistan Amidst Key Player Absences

South Africa's cricket team is set to face Pakistan in a challenging Test series as they kick off their World Test Championship campaigns on Sunday. The Proteas are without two crucial players, captain Temba Bavuma and left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj, due to injuries. Aiden Markram will lead the team in Bavuma's absence.

Pakistan, coming off a last-place finish in the previous WTC cycle, is banking on spin-friendly conditions to gain an advantage at home. Despite not using industrial-sized fans or heaters to prepare the Gaddafi Stadium wicket, spin is expected to play a vital role.

Both teams approach this series with different preparations; South Africa practiced on underprepared wickets to mimic expected conditions, while Pakistan aims to capitalize on spin, fueled by recent impressive performances from players like Sajid Khan and the possibility of debuting 38-year-old Asif Afridi.

(With inputs from agencies.)