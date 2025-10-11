Left Menu

Proteas Face Spin Test in Pakistan Amidst Key Player Absences

South Africa's cricket team begins its World Test Championship campaign against Pakistan, facing challenges without key players Temba Bavuma and Keshav Maharaj. Led by Aiden Markram, Proteas prepare to tackle spin-friendly conditions. Pakistan's use of spin wickets aims to leverage home advantage for better results in the WTC.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 11-10-2025 19:40 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 19:40 IST
Proteas Face Spin Test in Pakistan Amidst Key Player Absences
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

South Africa's cricket team is set to face Pakistan in a challenging Test series as they kick off their World Test Championship campaigns on Sunday. The Proteas are without two crucial players, captain Temba Bavuma and left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj, due to injuries. Aiden Markram will lead the team in Bavuma's absence.

Pakistan, coming off a last-place finish in the previous WTC cycle, is banking on spin-friendly conditions to gain an advantage at home. Despite not using industrial-sized fans or heaters to prepare the Gaddafi Stadium wicket, spin is expected to play a vital role.

Both teams approach this series with different preparations; South Africa practiced on underprepared wickets to mimic expected conditions, while Pakistan aims to capitalize on spin, fueled by recent impressive performances from players like Sajid Khan and the possibility of debuting 38-year-old Asif Afridi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic May 13 Square in Madagascar Reopens Amid Protests

Historic May 13 Square in Madagascar Reopens Amid Protests

 Madagascar
2
Postponement of Formula 4 Racing in Goa Sparks Local Debate

Postponement of Formula 4 Racing in Goa Sparks Local Debate

 India
3
Strategic Discussions in Srinagar: Congress Gears Up for Key Elections

Strategic Discussions in Srinagar: Congress Gears Up for Key Elections

 India
4
Maharashtra Politics: Local Decisions and Alliance Dynamics

Maharashtra Politics: Local Decisions and Alliance Dynamics

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025