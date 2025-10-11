Left Menu

Femke Bol Takes on New Challenge: Transitioning from Hurdles to 800 Meters

Dutch track star Femke Bol, known for her prowess in the 400-meter hurdles, is making a bold switch to compete in the 800 meters. Bol, a 25-year-old Olympic medalist, expressed her excitement about the new challenge, while 800-meter champion Keely Hodgkinson eagerly anticipates competing alongside her.

Dutch track sensation Femke Bol, who has twice clinched the world title in the 400-meter hurdles, is gearing up for an ambitious leap to the 800 meters event. The shift marks a pivotal moment in her illustrious career, heralding a departure from her celebrated hurdles expertise.

At 25, Bol boasts two Olympic bronze medals in the 400-meter hurdles alongside a poignant victory in the 4x400-meter mixed relay at the Paris Olympics, where she anchored a gold medal finish for the Netherlands. Her announcement, which came through a heartfelt Instagram post, signals her enthusiasm for tackling this new athletic frontier.

In a show of sportsmanship, Britain's Keely Hodgkinson, the reigning Olympic champion in the 800 meters, expressed her eagerness to face Bol on the track. This budding rivalry promises to bring a thrilling dynamic to the discipline's upcoming competitions.

