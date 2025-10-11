Tragic Demise of Young Athlete at School Sports Event

A class 9 student, Arkadeep Bag, tragically died during a sports event at a private international school located in the southern part of the city, as confirmed by police on Saturday.

Arkadeep participated in a race for the upcoming annual sports day and collapsed after finishing first, according to a police officer. The post-mortem report suggests health-related issues as the cause of death, a statement corroborated by doctors at a local private hospital.

Authorities have launched an investigation, interviewing teachers, friends, and staff who were present. The principal of B D M International, Kamalgazi, Narendrapur, expressed profound grief over the incident, detailing the immediate response and efforts made to revive the student.