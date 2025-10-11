Postponement of Formula 4 Racing in Goa Sparks Local Debate

The Goa government has announced the postponement of the Formula 4 racing event originally scheduled between October 31 and November 2 at Mormugao, succumbing to local opposition and deciding on a venue change.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, alongside local MLA Sankalp Amonkar, convened with stakeholders in Mormugao to discuss the matter. Amonkar noted the event's postponement stemmed from political backlash, despite its expected benefits for Mormugao's international recognition and local economy.

While some local concern focused on impacts to residents living near the proposed racing track, Amonkar expressed regret over missing the opportunity to host such a significant event, emphasizing that the chief minister respected local sentiments by not imposing the event.

(With inputs from agencies.)