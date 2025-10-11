Left Menu

Record-Breaking Feats at National Junior Athletics Championships

Parth Singh from Jharkhand set a new meet record in the long jump event with a distance of 7.82m at the National Junior Athletics Championships. Alongside, Haryana's Himanshu shattered records in javelin throw, securing gold. The event witnessed numerous athletes meeting the World U20 qualification marks.

Bhubaneswar | Updated: 11-10-2025 21:34 IST
In a remarkable display of athletic prowess, Jharkhand's Parth Singh shattered the National Junior Athletics Championships long jump meet record with a leap of 7.82 meters, clinching gold on Saturday. This surpasses the previous record of 7.79 meters set by S Lokesh in 2019.

Further adding to the excitement was Haryana's Himanshu, who crossed the 80-meter mark in the under-18 javelin throw finals, securing another gold. He had already bettered his own record in the qualification round with a throw of 79.96 meters.

A host of athletes achieved impressive feats, meeting the World U20 qualification standards across various events, reflecting a high level of competition and potential future stars in Indian athletics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

