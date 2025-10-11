Record-Breaking Feats at National Junior Athletics Championships

In a remarkable display of athletic prowess, Jharkhand's Parth Singh shattered the National Junior Athletics Championships long jump meet record with a leap of 7.82 meters, clinching gold on Saturday. This surpasses the previous record of 7.79 meters set by S Lokesh in 2019.

Further adding to the excitement was Haryana's Himanshu, who crossed the 80-meter mark in the under-18 javelin throw finals, securing another gold. He had already bettered his own record in the qualification round with a throw of 79.96 meters.

A host of athletes achieved impressive feats, meeting the World U20 qualification standards across various events, reflecting a high level of competition and potential future stars in Indian athletics.

(With inputs from agencies.)