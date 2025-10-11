Bengaluru Bulls Dominate with Stellar Performance Against Jaipur Pink Panthers
The Bengaluru Bulls showcased an impressive performance, defeating the Jaipur Pink Panthers 47-26 in the Pro Kabaddi League. Alireza Mirzaian led the charge with a Super 10, supported by Yogesh and Deepak Sankar’s contributions. Alireza achieved a milestone of 100 PKL raid points during the match.
The Bengaluru Bulls delivered a spectacular victory over the Jaipur Pink Panthers with a score of 47-26 in the Pro Kabaddi League match held at the Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium.
Alireza Mirzaian was instrumental in the Bulls' success, achieving a Super 10 and celebrating a personal milestone of 100 raid points. His efforts were supplemented by Yogesh's notable eight-point performance and Deepak Sankar's defensive High Five.
The Bulls dominated the early stages of the game, forcing an 'all out' on the Pink Panthers and securing a comfortable lead that they maintained throughout, despite a valiant effort from the opposition.
