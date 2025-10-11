Left Menu

Mbappé Out for World Cup Qualifier Due to Ankle Injury

Kylian Mbappé, captain of France's football team, will miss the World Cup qualifier against Iceland due to a right ankle injury. He sustained the injury against Villarreal and aggravated it in the match against Azerbaijan. Benjamin Pavard joins the team, replacing Ibrahima Konaté.

Kylian Mbappé, captain of the French national team, will not participate in the upcoming World Cup qualifier against Iceland due to a right ankle injury, the French soccer federation announced on Saturday.

Mbappé scored during France's recent 3-0 win over Azerbaijan but was forced to leave the field in the 83rd minute after an ankle issue. This is the same problem that troubled him while playing against Villarreal before the international break.

Coach Didier Deschamps initially indicated the injury was not severe, although it was sufficient to prevent Mbappé from traveling to Reykjavik. In his absence, Benjamin Pavard has been called up, replacing Ibrahima Konaté, who is dealing with a minor thigh injury.

(With inputs from agencies.)

