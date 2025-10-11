Left Menu

Sciver-Brunt and Ecclestone Shine in England's Dominant World Cup Win

Nat Sciver-Brunt's fifth Women's World Cup century and Sophie Ecclestone's remarkable bowling propelled England to an 89-run triumph over Sri Lanka, marking their third consecutive win and securing the top spot in the standings. Key performances turned the tide in both batting and bowling, outmaneuvering the Sri Lankan team.

Colombo | Updated: 11-10-2025 22:33 IST
Cricket
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

In a commanding display of cricketing prowess, England surged to the top of the Women's World Cup standings with an emphatic 89-run victory against Sri Lanka. This triumph was marked by Nat Sciver-Brunt's record fifth World Cup century, as she orchestrated England's batting lineup with a robust 117 off 117 balls.

Sophie Ecclestone's spellbinding bowling performance turned the game on its head. Her impressive 4/17 broke the back of Sri Lanka's chase, which could only amass 164 in response to England's 253/9. Ecclestone's deft spin delivered sharp turn and bounce, leading a collapse that left Sri Lanka reeling from her incisive attacks.

Despite Sri Lanka's initial hopes pinned on skipper Chamari Athapaththu, her early retirement due to cramps left the team vulnerable. Inoka Ranaweera and Kavisha Dilhari offered resistance with key wickets, but England's seasoned campaigners Sciver-Brunt and Ecclestone ensured victory remained out of Sri Lanka's grasp.

(With inputs from agencies.)

