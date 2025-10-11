Left Menu

Thrilling Semi-final Berth Secured by Chero Archers in Archery Premier League

Chero Archers clinched the final semi-final spot in the Archery Premier League with a victory over Rajputana Royals. The win eliminated Chola Chiefs and Kakatiya Knights from contention. Rajputana Royals, Mighty Marathas, and Prithiviraaj Yodhas also advanced to the semi-finals, set for an exciting showdown.

Updated: 11-10-2025 22:38 IST
Chero Archers of Jharkhand clinched the final semi-final spot in the inaugural Archery Premier League with a tenacious 5-3 victory over table-toppers Rajputana Royals. The match concluded the round-robin phase on a thrilling note, played out on the tournament's closing day.

This decisive win propelled the Archers to eight points, thereby eliminating the Chola Chiefs of Tamil Nadu and Kakatiya Knights of Telengana from the race for a spot in the last-four stage of the league.

The semi-finals are now set, with Rajputana Royals set to face Chero Archers, and Mighty Marathas poised to clash with Prithiviraaj Yodhas. The league phase concluded with Rajputana Royals atop the standings, followed closely by Mighty Marathas, Prithiviraaj Yodhas, and the decisive Chero Archers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

