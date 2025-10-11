ICC's Suspension Puts USA Cricket in Crisis: Roadmap to Recovery Outlined

In a blow to USA Cricket, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has suspended the organization, marking what USAC calls 'one of the most challenging periods' in its history. This unprecedented suspension stems from the USAC's repeated violations of its obligations under the ICC's Constitution.

The decision follows a comprehensive review and extensive consultations, but the ICC ensured the decision doesn't impede the participation of America's national teams in international events, including preparations for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games. Despite this safeguard, the situation has cast a shadow of uncertainty and disappointment across the US cricket landscape.

In response to the suspension, the ICC has established a Normalisation Committee, chaired by Jay Shah, which will oversee governance reforms necessary for reinstating USA Cricket's membership rights. This step is deemed 'unfortunate but necessary' to ensure the long-term health of the sport in the United States.