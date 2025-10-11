Hydrogen-Powered Victory: Taylor and Hansen Make History at Extreme H World Cup

In a momentous occasion for hydrogen-powered motorsport, Australian Molly Taylor and Sweden's Kevin Hansen clinched the inaugural Extreme H World Cup championship in Saudi Arabia. This milestone occurred during a thrilling final competition featuring eight formidable cars in Qiddiya, Saudi Arabia. Representing the Saudi-owned Jameel Motorsport team, the duo's victory underscores the promise of sustainable racing technologies.

Kevin Hansen described this victory as the pinnacle of his career. "This is likely my greatest achievement," he stated, reflecting on the high stakes which saw him striving under immense pressure. His contribution set the stage for a substantial five-second lead, which Taylor expertly expanded in her closing run to secure the title for the team.

The victory, which unfolded after a rigorous selection of grid positions and outstanding teamwork between Taylor and Hansen, highlights the capabilities of the Pioneer 25 cars powered by hydrogen fuel cells. The event also marked a significant evolution in the Extreme E series, emphasizing environmental consciousness through the use of advanced, eco-friendly motorsport technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)