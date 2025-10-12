Left Menu

Tiger Woods Undergoes Lumbar Disc Surgery: A New Chapter in Recovery

Tiger Woods announced he has undergone lumbar disc replacement surgery to address ongoing back issues, marking another challenge in his recovery journey. The 15-time major champion has been battling various injuries since a 2021 car accident and missed the British Open cut in July 2024.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-10-2025 04:09 IST | Created: 12-10-2025 04:09 IST
Golf legend Tiger Woods has revealed that he recently underwent lumbar disc replacement surgery to manage persistent back issues.

This procedure adds to a series of medical challenges that have hindered his return to competitive form since a car accident in February 2021.

Despite the setback, doctors are optimistic about Woods's recovery, although his name was absent from the initial player list for the upcoming Hero World Challenge.

(With inputs from agencies.)

