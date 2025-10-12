Left Menu

Norwegian Triumph: Solveig Lovseth Wins Dramatic Ironman Finish

Norwegian athlete Solveig Lovseth claimed victory at the Ironman World Championship, overtaking American Taylor Knibb during the final stretch. British athlete Kat Matthews secured second place. The event marks the end of separate men's and women's championships, with future events returning to a unified format in Hawaii.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-10-2025 07:23 IST | Created: 12-10-2025 07:23 IST
In a dramatic turn of events at the Ironman World Championship, Norwegian Solveig Lovseth seized victory, surpassing American Taylor Knibb on the final climb. Lovseth completed the race in eight hours, 28 minutes, and 27 seconds, marking a significant achievement in Kona's last standalone women's event.

Taylor Knibb, a favorite following Britain's Lucy Charles-Barclay's withdrawal due to extreme heat, led much of the race. However, in the race's closing stages, Lovseth, initially trailing by over three minutes, surged forward as Knibb collapsed, securing an unexpected victory.

British challenger Kat Matthews claimed the second spot, while Laura Philipp rounded off the podium in third place. The event concludes the short-lived split of men's and women's world championships, with future events set to reunite in Kona from 2026, ending a monumental chapter in Ironman history.

