Thrilling Stoppage-Time Victory Propels Whitecaps to Top of Conference

In a thrilling conclusion to Saturday night's match, Thomas Müller scored in the seventh minute of stoppage time, allowing the Vancouver Whitecaps to clinch a 2-1 victory over Orlando City.

This win secured the Whitecaps' position at the top of the Western Conference, as they now hold 63 points, outpacing second-place San Diego by three points. One match remains in the regular season as they face Dallas next.

In a game of dramatic turns, Nelson Pierre netted his first career MLS goal, equalizing the score before Müller's decisive contribution. Orlando's Robin Jansson, meanwhile, left the game early due to a knee injury.