Thrilling Stoppage-Time Victory Propels Whitecaps to Top of Conference
Thomas Müller scored in stoppage time to help Vancouver Whitecaps beat Orlando City 2-1, taking first place in the Western Conference. Nelson Pierre netted his first MLS goal in a dramatic finale. The Whitecaps now have 63 points, three ahead of San Diego, with one match remaining.
In a thrilling conclusion to Saturday night's match, Thomas Müller scored in the seventh minute of stoppage time, allowing the Vancouver Whitecaps to clinch a 2-1 victory over Orlando City.
This win secured the Whitecaps' position at the top of the Western Conference, as they now hold 63 points, outpacing second-place San Diego by three points. One match remains in the regular season as they face Dallas next.
In a game of dramatic turns, Nelson Pierre netted his first career MLS goal, equalizing the score before Müller's decisive contribution. Orlando's Robin Jansson, meanwhile, left the game early due to a knee injury.
