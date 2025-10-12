Left Menu

Unity in Motion: Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon Unites Enthusiasts and Leaders

The Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon brought together over 40,000 participants, including notable leaders like Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah and Delhi Lt Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena. The event promoted a culture of running and benefitted underprivileged communities, showcasing a significant impact on India's sporting ecosystem.

Unity in Motion: Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon Unites Enthusiasts and Leaders
The Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon, held at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, united sports enthusiasts and leaders from various sectors, becoming a symbol of the growing running culture in India. Over 40,000 participants gathered, including notable figures like Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Delhi's Lt Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena.

Abdullah, who ran the Open 10K, emphasized the event's impact on promoting running and benefiting the underprivileged. He highlighted the substantial contributions made to society by the marathon, urging other events to emulate its positive influence.

The marathon saw a blend of elite athletes and everyday runners, with key figures like General Anil Chauhan and Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi advocating physical fitness as a cornerstone of the nation's vigor. The event also welcomed Olympic legend Carl Lewis as the ambassador, adding to the excitement of the day.

