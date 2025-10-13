PCB's Strategic Shuffle Amid Cricket Diplomacy

In a rapidly evolving situation, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is devising strategic alternatives as doubts loom over Afghanistan's involvement in an upcoming T20 Tri-Series with Sri Lanka due to escalating military tensions. The tournament is set for November 17-29, with the PCB keen on ensuring it proceeds smoothly.

Sources indicate that PCB chairman, Mohsin Naqvi, has urged the International Cricket Council to consider backup plans to facilitate the series. In parallel, the PCB has invited Sri Lanka to participate in three T20 internationals prior to the main event. Talks are also underway for an expedited series in Colombo in January.

However, these plans could disrupt player commitments to the Big Bash League, where several Pakistani players have already been signed. This situation has prompted Cricket Australia to seek resolution, given the promotional investments made around these players. The PCB's recent suspension of NOCs for league participation adds complexity to the unfolding cricket diplomacy.

